Great Smoky Cannabis Company announces official grand opening

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Qualla Enterprises, LLC, has announced the grand opening of the Great Smoky Cannabis Company will occur on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

​The world-class dispensary is a seed-to-sale operation. Upon opening, this facility promises to revolutionize the landscape of medical cannabis on the Qualla Boundary. With a commitment to quality, compassion, and education, Great Smoky Cannabis Co. aims to provide patients with safe and regulated access to medicinal cannabis products. The new dispensary will open with high-quality tested products – including flower, vape products, edibles, topicals, and more—carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of patients. Product selection will continue to grow and evolve each month.

​Sales are limited to those over 21 who hold a medical cannabis patient card. The medical cannabis patient cards are issued by the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Cannabis Control Board (CCB). They will also extend reciprocity to individuals with out-of-state medical cards, or other tribal medical cannabis cards.

​Great Smoky Cannabis Company is located at 91 Bingo Loop Rd, Cherokee, N.C.

Doors open to medical patients on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

For more information about Great Smoky Cannabis Co. and its mission, please visit www.greatsmokycannabisco.com , www.quallallc.com , and check them out on Instagram @ greatsmokycannabis .

For questions regarding patient card applications, please visit the CCB website at www.ebci-ccb.org.

​- Qualla Enterprises, LLC release