Kituwah, LLC selected to present at RES2023

Kituwah, LLC announced that it has been selected to present at the 2023 Reservation Economic Summit (RES) being held April 3-6 in Las Vegas, Nev. The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAID) has existed for over 50 years with the goal of assisting Native American Tribes and their enterprises with networking, business development tools and more. RES, an annual conference with over 3000 attendees, is the premier event for tribal businesses and organizations to gather and reflect on current and future growth opportunities.

“An opportunity to present at RES is exactly what we need to strengthen the economic outlook for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI),” says Mark Hubble, Kituwah, LLC chief executive officer. “Tribes can build a strong global financial presence when working together that will benefit our communities through sustained economic growth.”

For the presentation, a brief outline of the development, strategy, and growth of Kituwah LLC will be shared by panelists that include Kituwah LLC Board members, CEO Mark Hubble, and Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. A special guest speaker, Hall-of-Fame NFL star, Emmitt Smith, will take the stage with the team to share his excitement in working with Sports Illustrated Resorts, a brand in which the EBCI is the largest equity holder.

Follow https://res.ncaied.org for information regarding RES2023 and https://siresorts.com to keep up with future information and developments on Sports Illustrated Resorts.