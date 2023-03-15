Certified Candidates for EBCI 2023 Tribal Election

Following is a list of certified candidates, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2023 Tribal Election:

Principal Chief:

Michell Hicks Gene Crowe Jr Robert Saunooke Richard Sneed Lori Taylor Gary Ledford

Vice Chief:

Alan B Ensley Teresa McCoy

Birdtown:

Cyndi Lambert Albert Rose Joi Owle Boyd Owle Jim Owle

Big Cove:

Carla Pheasant Neadeau Richard French Perry Shell Venita Wolfe

Painttown:

Sean “Michael” Stamper Andre Brown Dike Sneed Jeff Thompson Richard Delano Huskey Carolyn West

Yellowhill:

T. W. Saunooke David Wolfe Stephanie Saunooke French Tom Wahnetah Ernest Tiger

Snowbird/Cherokee Co:

Janell Rattler Adam Wachacha Bucky Brown

Wolftown/Big Y:

Bo Crowe Andrew Oocumma Qiana Powell Chelsea Taylor Mike Parker Peanut Crowe

School Board Yellowhill:

Jennifer Lynn Thompson

School Board Painttown:

Regina Rosario Micah Swimmer Keyonna Hornbuckle

School Board Big Y: