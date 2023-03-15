Certified Candidates for EBCI 2023 Tribal Election

Mar 15, 2023

Following is a list of certified candidates, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2023 Tribal Election:

Principal Chief:   

  1. Michell Hicks
  2. Gene Crowe Jr
  3. Robert Saunooke
  4. Richard Sneed
  5. Lori Taylor
  6. Gary Ledford

Vice Chief:

  1. Alan B Ensley
  2. Teresa McCoy

Birdtown:

  1. Cyndi Lambert
  2. Albert Rose
  3. Joi Owle
  4. Boyd Owle
  5. Jim Owle

Big Cove:

  1. Carla Pheasant Neadeau
  2. Richard French
  3. Perry Shell
  4. Venita Wolfe

Painttown:

  1. Sean “Michael” Stamper
  2. Andre Brown
  3. Dike Sneed
  4. Jeff Thompson
  5. Richard Delano Huskey
  6. Carolyn West

Yellowhill:

  1. T. W. Saunooke
  2. David Wolfe
  3. Stephanie Saunooke French
  4. Tom Wahnetah
  5. Ernest Tiger

Snowbird/Cherokee Co:

  1. Janell Rattler
  2. Adam Wachacha
  3. Bucky Brown

Wolftown/Big Y:

  1. Bo Crowe
  2. Andrew Oocumma
  3. Qiana Powell
  4. Chelsea Taylor
  5. Mike Parker
  6. Peanut Crowe

School Board Yellowhill:

  1. Jennifer Lynn Thompson

School Board Painttown:

  1. Regina Rosario
  2. Micah Swimmer
  3. Keyonna Hornbuckle

School Board Big Y:

  1. Samantha Hernandez
  2. Tara Reed – Cooper

 