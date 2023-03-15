Certified Candidates for EBCI 2023 Tribal Election

Following is a list of certified candidates, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2023 Tribal Election:
Principal Chief:
- Michell Hicks
- Gene Crowe Jr
- Robert Saunooke
- Richard Sneed
- Lori Taylor
- Gary Ledford
Vice Chief:
- Alan B Ensley
- Teresa McCoy
Birdtown:
- Cyndi Lambert
- Albert Rose
- Joi Owle
- Boyd Owle
- Jim Owle
Big Cove:
- Carla Pheasant Neadeau
- Richard French
- Perry Shell
- Venita Wolfe
Painttown:
- Sean “Michael” Stamper
- Andre Brown
- Dike Sneed
- Jeff Thompson
- Richard Delano Huskey
- Carolyn West
Yellowhill:
- T. W. Saunooke
- David Wolfe
- Stephanie Saunooke French
- Tom Wahnetah
- Ernest Tiger
Snowbird/Cherokee Co:
- Janell Rattler
- Adam Wachacha
- Bucky Brown
Wolftown/Big Y:
- Bo Crowe
- Andrew Oocumma
- Qiana Powell
- Chelsea Taylor
- Mike Parker
- Peanut Crowe
School Board Yellowhill:
- Jennifer Lynn Thompson
School Board Painttown:
- Regina Rosario
- Micah Swimmer
- Keyonna Hornbuckle
School Board Big Y:
- Samantha Hernandez
- Tara Reed – Cooper