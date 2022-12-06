LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disappointed in lack of Christmas lights

It’s disappointing that our town’s usual Christmas Lights displays aren’t even up yet. All you see is the lights on the (Oconaluftee) Island and on a few lightpoles here and there throughout town.

Not everything has to revolve around the casino. The lights on the Island are nice, but sometimes we just like to ride around and look at the Christmas lights. My little girls love looking at lights.

I’ve been to Gatlinburg, Bryson City, and Sylva and through Canton all this weekend and they are all more festive than Cherokee is. It’s a little disheartening seeing as how many displays we usually have and now it’s like none of them are even going to get put up. Just my opinion.

Signed,

Candi Teesatuskie

Birdtown Community