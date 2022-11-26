OBITUARY: Daniel W. Rattler

Daniel W. Rattler, 87, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. A native of Graham County, Daniel was born on April 22, 1935, to the late George Rattler and Hattie Cornsilk Smoker Rattler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stacy Wachacha Rattler; his sisters, Dinah Smoker Gloyne (Daniel), Iva Rattler (Willie), Eunice Lois Rattler Calonehuskie (Simon); and his nephews, John Rattler, Richard Rattler and Jeremiah Gloyne.

He is survived by his baby sister, Helen Rattler Jackson of Robbinsville; nephews, Geoffrey Gloyne of Cherokee, George Calonehuskie, Donald Rattler, Allen Rattler, Howard Jackson, and Andy Jackson, all of Robbinsville; nieces, Roberta Gloyne and Helen Snow of Cherokee, Connie Cogdill of Sylva, Paulette Cox of Asheville, Loretta Sequoyah of Robbinsville, and Dorothy Baker of Mars Hill.

Dan was a kind, gentle soul who always had a big smile on his face. He was an active, longtime member of Buffalo Independent Baptist Church. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. In his earlier years he raced at Murphy Speedway. He loved going to the races, taking family and friends with him. Sunday afternoons were spent watching the races. Daniel didn’t finish high school, but he went back and in 2009, he earned his GED at the age of 74. He continued to take classes at Tri Cou nty Community College.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, at Buffalo Independent Baptist Church. The Reverend Jake Easter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cornsilk Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 27 at Townson-Smith Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rattler family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com