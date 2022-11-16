OBITUARY: Kobe Gavin Toineeta

Kobe Gavin Toineeta, 25, of the Birdtown Community, entered his eternal home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Kobe was a 2015 graduate of Swain County High School and will forever be remembered as an old soul who never met a stranger.

From a young age, Kobe was a well-rounded athlete and excelled in all sports. He loved baseball, golf, and was an outstanding basketball player receiving the MVP award for the Maroon Devils JV basketball team. He excelled in football and that’s where his heart was. He was one of the most aggressive players on the field. Kobe received MVP on the Cherokee Braves JV football team and All Conference his junior year on the Swain Maroon Devils football team.

Kobe had a deep passion for his Plott hounds and bear hunting. He loved his community and gave back by giving elders fish and bear meat, making sure no one went hungry. He was a member of The Regulators Hunting Club. Kobe was hired on by Scott Welch at the young age of 19; and quickly became skilled in the drywall industry, becoming a partner with Scott.

Kobe is survived by his parents, Amanda and David Smoker, Dion Toineeta; grandparents, Denise and Poncho Ballard, Lane and Bessie Smoker, Boyd and Cathie Owle, Berdie Toineeta and Mose Ortega; brother, Kaleb Smoker (Taryn); sisters, Keelie Smoker (Creighton), Samantha Lunsford (Matt), Deante, Danasia, and Dai’Myah Toineeta; nephews, Barrett, Mason and Ezra; niece, Ella; uncles, Neil Owle (Frances), Christian Owle, Brett Owle (Ashley), and Josh Taylor; aunt, Bonnie Locust; and favorite cousin, Jessica Lambert. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, fellow hunters, and friends, including special friends, Scott Welch and Robin Lambert.

Kobe is preceded in death by his great grandparents, JD and Mary Lambert, Bob and Helen Owle, and Joshua and Frances Toineeta; and uncles, Will and Rick Lambert.

Services will be held Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. at Bethabara Baptist Church where he will remain until the hour of service on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Mr. Foreman Bradley and Mr. James “Bear” Lambert will officiate.

Pallbearers/Honorary Pallbearers: Kaleb Smoker, Neil Owle, Kennan Panther, Tso Smith, Michael Lambert, Christian Owle, Brett Owle, Jesse Toineeta, CJ Junaluska, George Swayney, Steve Swayney, Buster Swayney, Max Saunooke, Logan Teesateskie, Chris Murphy, Roy Bradley, Sean Webb, Taylor Oros, Nathan Sellers, Caleb Rowland, Draven Calhoun, Drevan McCoy, Trevan Smith, Trace Lambert, Jeremy Wolfe, Blake Wright, Bobby Orr, Scott Welch, Jack Jack Teesateskie, Dwayne Wiggins, Justin Earls, Shepherd Martin, Spencer McCoy, Michael Lopez, Robert Maney, Don Fuller, Daniel Fuller and the Regulators.