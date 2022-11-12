SPEAKING OF FAITH: Rich or poor, eternity is forever

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read Luke 16:19-31; 1 Corinthians 3:11-16;

Can we each be going to Heaven as wealthy men? Or are we going to be among those who are to be destined to be considered as poor in Heaven? Each person must weigh out their own answer carefully and really should be choosing now. There must be an answer while there is still time on this Earth to build something of value. All has to be finished before time ends for each person, so the best efforts can be sent on ahead and accounted to them ahead of their leaving. Nothing else of value can leave this Earth with them as they go, not clothes, jewels, gold, glasses or even shoes, much less anything else. Has that question been asked? What will have value there?

There may be those here who haven’t walked yet in their anointing. They have been saved, but those who got saved, and haven’t done what they were called and anointed or equipped to do, should really be concerned. They should each be asking themselves what they should need to send on ahead for eternity. Perhaps they have not always walked in the “straight and narrow” path they were to walk, or by choices they have made. Perhaps they have told no one else about Jesus, or simply have chosen not to be a part of the church family on any regular basis. They may have thought they were being prepared to do so and only participated in whatever they thought it would end up being something good or of value to them. They may have chosen to build something, but their decision was to use only some of the temporary materials of wood, hay or stubble, materials which didn’t cost them much in time, in study, or in effort.

One question to be asking should be, does what’s been done or worked on for so long, does it bring one any closer to Jesus? Isn’t this the real question all should be asking themselves. After all, Jesus gave His all for every one of us…

There are also many in this Body of Christ who have been saved, and have said,” I’m going to use my God-given talents for the Lord. I’m going to stay in the prayer closet until I get anointed. I’m going to do what I was called to do, instead of just sitting here in this pew or in this chair. I don’t want to be here any longer as I’m ready to get up and do something for Jesus.

Asked Pastor Tim, “Can I tell you this? We are all running out of time…. Time is running out. I believe Jesus is coming back, and soon… Sooner than we think.

“So, get all in order, set each house in order. ‘What house?’ one asks. I’m talking about whatever one who is with Jesus and is building on His Foundation. Because each one with Jesus is at least building something that will last for eternity. It won’t be built out of wood, hay, or stubble. After all, one can just ask the ‘Three Little Pigs’ if that would be a bad thing if all that can be built is with wood, hay and stubble for their cabin…. Verse 13 of 1 Corinthians tells us, there will be a fire (of judgement of our workmanship, or proof of lack of such) in Heaven, and everyone having built with those materials, here, will suffer loss, there. So, everyone can know this now and change something—while there is still time to get busy. A house built of hay, could get blown over. One can build a house of wood which would most likely get burned down. One could try to build one with stubble, but that’s not really any kind of a home.

Every man’s work shall be made manifest… It makes a difference… It shall be revealed by fire. There’s going to be a fire in Heaven. The fire shall try every man’s work, revealing what sort of work it is.

Verse 14 tells us, “If any man’s work abides that he has built upon: if it survives, he shall receive a reward. If any man’s work is burned, he will suffer loss, but he, himself shall be saved. What God is saying, “What one does now, makes an eternal difference for your wealth in Heaven.”

There will be poor people in Heaven, who sent ahead wood, hay, and stubble, instead of the treasure God really wants to see.” “Treasure is each soul who has come back to Him, God, our Father, Creator, and Holy Spirit…in Jesus’ Name. Amen.”