OBITUARY: James “Jim” Wilkerson

James “Jim” Wilkerson, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 after a sudden illness.

Jim was the son of the late Clarence L. Wilkerson and Doris Sneed Wilkerson of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves behind his spouse and partner of 27 years, James Preston Long; his mother; his brother, Charles L. Wilkerson; a sister-in-law, Kathy Wilkerson; a niece, Allie Wilkerson; and a nephew, Nick Wilkerson.

Though born in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, while his parents were in the Air Force, Jim was a true Texan, spending the majority of his life in the Lone Star State he loved. Jim was a devoted Longhorn and, like his father, an often-disappointed Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs fan. In his youth, he appeared in the “Unto These Hills” outdoor drama in his mother’s hometown of Cherokee.

Jim was a life-long learner and reader. He was a graduate of Kennedy High School and a proud product of the Edgewood Independent School District. Jim received his bachelor’s of science degree in education from The University of Texas at El Paso. Later he received his master’s degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio. He also attended The University of Texas at Austin, Whittier College, and San Antonio College.

Jim spent 24 years as an educational consultant with several companies, including Pearson Education, Scott Foresmen Publishing, and most recently with Savvas Learning Company. He was passionate about his job and loved engaging with educators and training teachers, traveling to 49 of the 50 states during his career.

Jim also leaves behind a loving legacy of friends and former students from his 17 years as a 4th grade teacher in San Antonio’s Northside School District (Glen Oaks Elementary, Adams Hill Elementary and Cody Elementary). While teaching, Jim helped edit and write a 4th Grade Texas Social Studies book for Houghton Mifflin publishing. He was voted Who’s Who in America’s Teachers three times.

Those who knew and loved Jim are invited to a celebration of his life at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You may also honor Jim by making donations to the San Antonio Food Bank, safoodbbank.org, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78227 or National Parks Conservation Association, P.O. Box 97202, Washington DC 20077-7435.