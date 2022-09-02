OBITUARY: Rachel Mathews Mathis

Rachel Mathews Mathis, 67, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Seab and Floy Mathews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Mathews, Doug Mathews, and Robert Mathews.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Mathis; brothers and sisters, Bertha Pilkington, Raymond Mathews, Janice Crutchfield, and Roy Mathews and wife Cathy all of Cherokee; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Mathews, Cindy Mathews, and Sandy Fisher; one brother-in-law, Danny Mathis; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Towstring Cemetery. Revs. JT Lambert and Raymond Mathews will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at Crisp Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Fisher, Chris Crutchfield, Phil Farmer, Scott Mathews, Brian Mathews, and RL Mathews.