Swain Co. man sentenced after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs

FRANKLIN – A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 28 in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said.

Casey Wayne McKeehan, 40, of Bryson City, fled last week when his case was called for trial, resulting in a court order for his arrest. The following day, his bail agent handed him over to authorities. Then came his plea on Monday.

McKeehan received a minimum prison sentence of 70 months in prison up to a maximum sentence of 93 months in prison. Superior Court Judge Robert Bell also ordered McKeehan to pay a state-mandated $50,000 fine for trafficking in methamphetamine.

On Sept. 7, 2021, Franklin Police Officer Randy Dula was patrolling on Georgia Road when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fictitious.

A K9 alerted on the truck, and methamphetamine was discovered after the subsequent search.

Assistant District Attorney John Hindsman prosecuted the case.