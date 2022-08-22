SPEAKING OF FAITH: Life is good, for God is good

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Continuation…

Read 2 Thessalonians 2:7-8,11; 2 Corinthians 9:10; 10:1-5; Matthew 24:37-47

All problems really begin when a church has let the ‘world’ intrude to where the world’s thinking has infiltrated its own view of the Bible. “I’m tired of the fighting. I want to do this…” or they may even have said, “I’ll be happy with ‘whatever.’”

The only thing is, people must realize spiritual things concern each person’s, spiritual beliefs they hold as sacred concerning his/her God. A ‘whatever’ just would not work. Spiritual beliefs concern what people have come to truly believe so they may firmly stand on those Promises and Principles which they have found in the Bible. Those Promises and Principles are declared in each wonderful, magnificent work of God and are displaying Him, His Majesty, and His dealings with all humankind as His Creation. He is a Rewarder of all who genuinely seek Him…

“I’m not backing down, or playing the game, and so am declaring the doing of all of what God has called me to do. One way or the other, I will serve the Lord. Amen. (Let it be so, Lord.) Amen,” said Pastor.

If anyone has heard something over and over again, it can and will affect the way one thinks. It has been called “brainwashing” for many years for good reason. The way one thinks always matters. One’s spirit has to remain in charge in order to stand firm on God’s Promises or Principles He has given us in His Word.

“I’m going to do what God has called me to do. Even talking back to a television broadcast may become necessary when I hear a nonsensical statement given. It can affect the way one thinks if one is not vigilant enough. Thoughts can be either proactive or negative concerning what one hears. If saved, one’s spirit is perfect and rises up to refute nonsense.”

“Opening up one’s mouth and speaking out is one important step to being fully obedient, as the Lord has told us to speak His Words when addressing any spirit or spiritually-caused situation. Speaking words out loud is used to refute all negative thoughts or change a negative atmosphere into a positive one. Try it and see. What one sees or hears can affect our thinking if not careful. (After all, commercials can awaken many of our appetites.)

Read Luke 10:1-24.

These were Jesus’ instructions to His disciples and to the 70, whom He later sent out. Look at the way they are told to speak. Examine what was spoken of all through the Book of Acts concerning the Apostles, Disciples and the Holy Spirit, too. It really isn’t any game we consider playing with over time. Suggestions and thoughts are capable of dulling and diluting one’s thinking down to where we no longer understand what the repetitions do to our thinking and understanding. Then, too, think how often just a smile can do something for us, but in a positive way, or through a kind word spoken to another at a troubled time. Or a gentle, or intense prayer…for others.

Jesus is coming back very soon, but it may not be the way we think. The world we know now will end. What was once a desert is now covered in trees and lakes—beautiful. What was once beautiful is now a desert. No, it’s not “global warming.” It may be true that things are changing around us, but it’s not the end. What’s really going on, is that the Lord has set this world all in motion. When the wind blows or flows, the weather patterns change. Have we not seen 90 degree weather before? How about cold winters? (There was so much snow the year I graduated high school, we never did get to take our finals for that semester, and yes, AOC, that was just north in Virginia! We foolishly thought we might all be going back to the Ice Ages, but it lasted only 11 days!)

Let’s look at History. Everyone keeps telling us to follow the Science, too. We love to do so. All life begins at conception, a true Science. Ask anyone who has ever had an ultrasound made and happily shown others the pictures, after finding they were having a baby—one with tiny feet, waving hands and smiling!

Is politics actually driving our lives right now? If everyone else is talking about Life, the Church certainly must talk about it, too. It is not just a social club, where we gather together and make certain we sing songs. We’re saints of the Most High God, adopted by Him. Why? We’re the Joy of the Lord, granted Life by Him, our Father, our Creator. We love Him… and obey, speaking only Life.