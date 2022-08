OBITUARY: Isaac Climbingbear Sr.

Isaac Climbingbear Sr., 64, of the Big Cove Community, went home to join his wife Myrna Climbingbear on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Henderson Sr. and Idell Hammonds Climbingbear; brothers, Eli Climbingbear, Hawk Hammonds, and Jimmy Hammonds; and a sister, Cherry Hammonds.

Isaac was a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the USS Nimitz.

He is survived by his children, Tohisgi Climbingbear, and Isaac Climbingbear Jr., both of Cherokee, and Kyra Climbingbear of New Jersey; grandchildren, Kenai Kayoree Climbingbear, Yara Yusdaya Climbingbear, Rockai Reayosgi Climbingbear, Asha Adela Climbingbear; brothers, Charles Climbingbear, Micky Hammonds, Kit Carson Hammonds, Bobby Hammonds, and Henderson Climbingbear Jr.; and a sister, Maria Hammonds.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Brother Darick Frady will officiate with burial at Myrna Climbingbear Cemetery.

Isaac will be taken back to Straight Fork Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.