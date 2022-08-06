SPEAKING OF FAITH: Wickedness is destroyed with the brightness of His coming

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Continuation…

Read 2 Thessalonians 2:7-17; 2 Corinthians 10:1-5; Matthew 24:44

“For the mystery of iniquity’ is the heading, in my Bible, so, be not ignorant, we have sin and then we have iniquity, which comes when sin is being conceived. Sin begins in the heart, not in one’s fingers. Sin doesn’t begin in the “doing” but in the “thinking,” It’s why Jesus said if a person looks upon a member of the opposite sex, with ill intent, Jesus calls that adultery. All one did was in thinking the wrong way. The follow through is what is sin. For the mystery is what is already at work. Every one of us may have been guilty of iniquity at one time or another. Everyone, including the preacher.

The Bible declares, he who describes himself as a perfect man deceives only himself. Here’s what I know. I’m getting better and better, every day. I may not be perfect today, but I’ll be better tomorrow than I was today. I’m better today than I was last year because Jesus is working on me. He’s doing the same for you.

He says those will be taken out of the way then shall that the wicked be revealed whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of His mouth., and He shall destroy with the Brightness of His Coming. Paul said, there’s a day coming when all the wickedness is going to be revealed. When the Brightness of the Light of God shines upon the wickedness of the world, it all gets revealed. It’s why they want to keep us quiet, because when we reopen our mouths, we begin to declare it. There is a spirit in the Earth that knows that the Truth is the Truth. There are Absolutes! They (the world) told you there aren’t any absolutes. No absolute truths. I want to know what the Truth is “absolutely.”

You see, the Light of the world will shine a light on the wickedness. Go to verse nine. “Even Him Who is coming after the working of satan with all the powers and signs and might, and wonders. With all of them they will still have brought in strong delusions.” Don’t believe the deceptions for most do know the Truth.

Anyone caught destroying or killing an eagle’s egg in America may get twenty years in prison. The killing of an innocent child or baby at any age or stage had always been called a murder before (counter-advocacy by a pro-choice supporter). Still today, if a pregnant mother gets killed and the baby dies too, that person who is arrested may then be tried for two murders!

Too many misrepresentations can destroy all integrity, or belief in a life worth living. One can stand on what God has said. We can’t easily change the way we think. Weather patterns have always been ever changing.

Jesus is coming back soon. Walk not after the flesh as they and we are backed by Heaven. God is still in control. Even as children, our weapons in spiritual warfare are to cast down imaginations, filter all nonsense that may be bombarding us. We are told to break thou the Bread of Life and multiply. Know God. Lots think they do, but we are peculiar. We are to be like Jesus. We are to bring all thoughts captive into obedience inside of us with His Word.

The devil is always whispering in one’s ear and then turns around and blames a person for hearing him.

Bear good fruit, don’t ever judge others. Just love them. Your knowledge is new and there are to be no more chains. Sin is only a choice now.