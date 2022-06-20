SPEAKING OF FAITH: The remedy is to rest in God

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read 1 Samuel 16:11-14; 1 Samuel 17: 39-52; Galatians 3:22-29 (NLT)

What is the remedy for the breaking of chains? For the breaking out of stagnant routines? Is it prayers? Does one get up and try to continue anyway? Is it fasting? We need a revival of hearts and we need to be “hungry” for His purpose in our lives.

Does one try to sacrifice until He comes? Just as happened to Jesse and in his son David’s life, they were all to wait for David to come out of the field where he had been tending his father’s sheep. He had not been considered by any of his family as being the one important enough to be Anointed as King as he was only the youngest son, and a young sheep herder. The enemy had come to misalign David from God.

However, David had spent the days of his time watching over the sheep, in praising and worshipping God, making music to honor Him, while also honing and practicing his skill with stones and a slingshot, keeping fit enough to wrestle a lamb away from a lion and then even a bear to protect the sheep from the predators of his father’s sheep.

As in David’s case, it is wise to get in alignment with God’s will and His plan for one’s life, for God may also have someone come to you. With a flask holding the Oil of Anointing it will be used to cover the right person with His Fresh Oil, and the Presence of the Lord. (Say, “Jesus.” Knowing now that His Holy Spirit resides in you.) He’s close enough to be in one’s heart so one is and can be, with His help, more like David.

When there is an alignment adjustment needed on a car or truck, a laser with pin-point precision is pointed and used, when necessary, so one is able to have the vehicle adjusted to drive straight and true. In this same situation, we sometimes need adjusting so we can move correctly. When He speaks, I speak. When He moves, I move. When the real shows up, the counterfeit is exposed. Like David who was made a king, we are now to understand we are to be kings and priests to our God. There is a cause, and with enough Power to fulfill it, in His Anointing of each of us. We who are willing, will be successful. Believe. Only depend on His life, not on your own. Self confidence in us, should be removed from us. There should be no arrogance on our part, for all is of Him—not ourselves. We should never say, “Look what I have done.” It is all of His doing!

David, in his speaking to Goliath, while also speaking in faith, took that stone, slung it at Goliath, where it sank into the giant’s forehead and he fell over dead. So David who didn’t even have a sword, was able to run towards him, stand over him and cut off his head with Goliath’s own sword..

We are to be the warriors of God, who have been anointed and are willing to take over in power for the revival of the Church. We are to be so hungry and thirsty for the Lord. (Say, “Everything has changed. The table has been set. The Anointing flows.”)

Our words are to be creative, for words create molecules that stick to things, and they change them, can change everything. Every time words are spoken by human beings in faith, they can change everything, even the atmosphere.

Get aligned with God, so His Oil can flow, so a lifestyle of meaningful service can begin. Nothing but that kind of anointing will be as helpful.

The best form of Faith is to come with our resting in Him and in His Anointing. We can even say, “I live by the Faith of Jesus Christ.” Meditate on what one has just said.

We are to only rely now on Jesus. We are no longer to rely on ourselves. Rest only in Him. After all, He said, from the cross, “It is finished.” His having completed all of His works, completed His whole earthly Assignment. It was the removing of sin from us by His taking them upon Himself so He could carry all sin far away (as far as the east is from the west). In Him, we are not to be working on it any more, just receive that as His Wonderful Gift! This is the Lord’s Doing and it’s Marvelous in our eyes!