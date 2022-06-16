OBITUARY: Wayne Wachacha

Wayne Wachacha, 78, of Robbinsville, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the night of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He went to his heavenly home where was greeted by his beloved wife of 54 years, Evelyn Taylor Wachacha.

His parents, John Wayne Wachacha and Martha Wachacha; sisters, Stacy Rattler, Edna Chekelelee, Lula Rattler, and Susie Reed; and brothers, Dewitt, Jerome, and Mike Wachacha precede him in death.

Wayne is survived by his sisters, Margaret Wachacha and Gertrude Wachacha of Robbinsville.

He was a heavy equipment operator for many years and helped clear the way for the Cherohala Skyway. He enjoyed working alongside his brother, Dewitt.

Wayne was a faithful Black Knight fan. He and his best friend, Giles Linebeck, could be found at any and every Black Knight sporting event.

Wayne was a fluent Cherokee speaker. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren new words and phrases.

Wayne helped build the Church of the Lamb. He loved his church and cherished his church family. He was a Godly man and encouraged his loved ones to love and serve the Lord.

Wayne has seven children, Eve Wachacha of Robbinsville, Jennifer Wachacha of Robbinsville, Candace Wachacha Crowe (Sam) of Cherokee, Melissa Wachacha Crowe (Troy) of Cherokee, Jeremy Wachacha of Cherokee, Clara Wachacha of Robbinsville, and Paige Wachacha Gross (Aaron) of Robbinsville.

Wayne was the proud grandfather of Adrian Chekelelee, Zachary Chekelelee (Brittney), Samantha Crowe-Hernandez (Manuel), Kaleb Chekelelee, Kayla Crowe (Sonny), Isaiah Chekelelee, Carr Crowe (Kasey), Gabriel Chekelelee, Taylor Wachacha, Trae Crowe, Jaron Ayers (Macey), John Wayne Wachacha, Blake Wachacha, Jensen Thompson (Tye), Rossi Wachacha, Dasan Gross, Katie-Lyn Gross, and Canyon Gross.

Wayne’s great-grandchildren are Talan, Samuel, Zachlan, Emory, Morgan, Zayleigh, Colton, Kaiser, Zeller, Legend, Rory, Maverick, Dwayne, Zadie, Carrson, and Zaeli.

He had two adopted daughters, Jill Jones and Mary Ann Trull, and two special grandchildren, Nadallee Beasley and Court Carpenter.

Pallbearers: Grandsons

Honorary Pallbearers: Sam Crowe, Troy Crowe, Aaron Gross, Giles Linebeck, Melvin Wachacha, Terry Rattler, and Adam Wachacha.

Crisp Funeral Home, of Bryson City, is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 19 starting at 6 p.m. The funeral will be held on Monday, June 20 at 2 p.m. Both services will be held at Church of the Lamb with Henry Ethridge and Chris Rumfield officiating. Burial will take place in the Buffalo Church Cemetery.