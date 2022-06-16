OBITUARY: Lucy B. Teesateskie

Lucy B. Teesateskie, commonly known as “Lucy T”, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Tsali Care Center after a brief illness.

She is survived by her children, David Paul George “Gonzo” and Will Teesateskie “Will T”; brother, Charles W. Bigwitch; sister, Peggy Littlejohn; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; uncle, Jim Bigwitch; and close friend, Flora Bradley.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eva (Littlejohn) Bigwitch; husband, Roger Teesateskie; infant son, Turner George; brothers, Robert Bigwitch, Isaac Bigwitch, Fred Allen Bigwitch, James A. Bigwitch, and James Richard Bigwitch; sisters, Patricia Marie Armachain and Stacy Ann Bigwitch; and aunt, Ollie Bigwitch.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 20 at Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church, in the Wolftown Community, beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 21 beginning at 11 a.m. with Tim Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Lucy T. Bigwitch Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among close family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.