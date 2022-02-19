SPEAKING OF FAITH: Give to us wisdom for soul winning (Conclusion)

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

They may actually be able to compare their life to yours and realize there is a problem. Why? It’s because you will have grown into a mighty tree. Started perhaps as a planted seed, you have begun growing into a tree that the beasts of the field, if you can understand this, will desire to come and reside in the shadow you have begun casting. Birds of the air come and land there, too.

What does all this mean? It means that when you begin to serve the Lord, not just saying a prayer and going to church and giving into the offering plate. I’m talking about having a real prayer life, actually reading your Bible enough that it looks a bit well-used. Watch when you have a life like that, other people want to get near you, tell you their problems wanting some of your good advice, as they can feel the safety and peace when they’re around you.

These small things can carry tremendously big rewards. In Galatians 5, we are also told just a little ‘leaven infects the whole world.’ Always be prayerfully careful.

Knowing only a little Bible can change your whole life, just as a little prayer can start moving big mountains. Know that a little faith can turn a whole city upside down. This year we will be holding prayer meetings. No preaching, no singing unless somebody comes wanting to preach or sing, it will be praying for the lost, for the right words to say, and show them Jesus and confirm this with His Words showing Him with His signs and wonders being confirmed. Our intent will be to come to the House of God just to pray for right words, for boldness where you don’t just go out and tell somebody about Jesus, that you speak the Word, the right Words are then confirmed with signs and wonders following.

“Well, Pastor Tim, God doesn’t move like that anymore.”

“You want to bet? Our focus for years has been on you. I’ve taught you. I’ve trained you. I’ve heard comments like this. I’ve grown more in these last six years than I have in all my life. That goes to the work the Holy Spirit. He is the real preacher, teacher, but here’s what you need to know. I don’t believe it’s because I’m that great of a teacher or preacher. I know He’s doing it because in these last days, we all need all the help we can get. God is accelerating this thing because our time is running out. Amen. Our time is running out. Amen. Our time is up, so I want us all to be praying this year, that God will make you a soul winner. Now is the time. The Bible clearly declares that “He who wins souls is wise.” We’ve already had an excellent training class at the end of January. We know we are on the right track as there has been much of the enemy’s opposition, actually that helps to confirm it.

Some years ago, probably 20 years, the statistics were that only 20 percent of the Church has ever led anyone to Jesus, meaning only 20 percent were doing all the work, while 80 percent just sat around, taking what they could get. (It’s not nice to say, but it’s true.)

“Pastor I believe it’s probably a lot less than that now.”

“The good news is we have time enough as long as time lasts. Amen.”

“Stand with me all over the house. Big things come in little packages; big things come in little Cherokee. There are big things in store. God has put it on the inside of you. He said this. He said He can do exceedingly, abundantly, all that you can ask or think, according to the Power that’s inside you. He turned right around and said after that, we are to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling. You know He said, I work it in. You work it out. Hallelujah! It’s up to you and is your job!

“Father, Lord, this day, we’ve come into Your House, preached the Word. Lord, we want to live more like Jesus that we ever have, to speak on His behalf Lord in a prophetic way. To go where He would have us go. Lord, we are literally all going after Your Heart. You told us what Your Heart’s cry was.

“When You stood on this planet and You said, ‘I would that every man…’

“So, Lord, empower Your Church, Your people, from the youngest to the oldest. I pray, Spirit of the Living God, fill us to overflowing, so that we won’t even be able to help ourselves. We’ll just want to share You with others, with compassion for the lost. Forgive us as we repent for any of our judgments of them.

“Give every one of us the ability to see ‘in the spirit realm, ’ those who are ready and especially ask for the patience to work on those who are not.

Lord, I pray that for every individual. Lord, we give so that we realize there is a great power side to the small package that they are Lord, I give You the Praise, the Glory and all the Honor in the Precious Name of Jesus Christ. Amen.”