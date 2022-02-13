SPEAKING OF FAITH: Give to us wisdom for soul winning (Continued)

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

“What has started off as a seed planted here will be a growing tree by the end of the year. I have seen in the Spirit and have shared with you for years, there will come a day when you have to be here an hour earlier, or you may not be able to get through the door, Amen.”

You can say, ‘Well, you’ve been telling us that for years, Pastor Tim. When’s it going to happen?’

“I don’t know, He didn’t say when. He just said it will.” Listen, to me when I say to you, don’t despise small beginnings. Just get ready. God is about to pour out His Spirit in this Earth like we’ve never seen, so that the knowledge of the Glory of the Lord shall cover Cherokee, “like the waters cover the sea.”

“I believe God is about to do some mighty things. Amen. My, my, my… They’re going to have to put a red light down at the bottom of the hill to control traffic running in and out of here.”

“Pastor Tim, I don’t know if I believe all that.”

“It doesn’t matter if you do or you don’t. I do believe! Because He said this.” Yes, you also realize, that the small things can do big damage. That’s right. Many of you have never ever seen a virus. Well I saw a picture of one this time, and I saw a picture of a hippopotamus, but I have never seen one of them, either. How many of you know a virus has shut down almost the whole world? The smallest virus has done all kinds of damage. Well, one little church can do all kinds of damage, Amen, to the devil and hell. Pulling down strongholds, breaking down walls, setting people free, finally ridding us of this viral disease, and even overriding any accompanying lies which may have been spoken.

“Somebody could say to me, ‘we don’t even know you are there”, but it doesn’t matter. We are still a force to be reckoned with.” “Why?” “We are not just men and women, we are the Temple of the Living God! Hallelujah!”

“I may be small, but You are the Temple of the Living God!” I may not have a great stature. Nobody may know my name. Nobody may know who I am, but in this small package is a Great and Mighty Force to be reckoned with and a Power that’s beyond every other power that the Earth may have.

“His Name is Jesus and I want you to understand it’s the small things, yes, even our hates God can factor in so they can be finally dealt with, in His plans. You may say I’m of little strength, but so was King David of little stature. So was Zachaeus. You may say I’ve few words, as did Moses. I’m here to tell you that if you think that you are perfect for this, you might as well go back outside and sit down.

If you say, “I don’t know what I’ve got to offer.” You’re the very candidate that God’s looking for to do the biggest things with this and forevermore. “Give the Lord some praise in His House! Whoo, God! Glory, Hallelujah! That’s why Proverbs, Chapter 16, Verse 3 says, “Commit your work to the Lord that your plans will be established.”

Get up in the morning, because you can get up each day and declare, ‘Today is not to be about me. It’s not going to be about my bank account. It’s not about my plans. Today, Lord, it’s going to be all about You!”

I promise you that God will put you in front of somebody, put you in the right place at the right time, and with the words beginning to flow out of you, you didn’t even know were there, until you opened your mouth. Why? It’s because you’ve been in the Altar and you’ve been with Jesus. Yes, Hallelujah to God!

“Say, Thank You, Lord. I need You.”

“I do need to get it in your Spirit today, that you are powerful as the Glory of the Living God now begins to reside on the inside of you. If it doesn’t, then today is your day to make a firm decision. Time is running out. Amen. Make sure you are living your life in such a way they can even see God in you. I don’t know how long we have, but I know it’s not as much as we had. We have a long way to go and a short time to get there. I want us not just in Church but also out in our world. Amen.

They have no chance if the church doesn’t rise up. With their lifestyles, obviously not good ones, they will only tell a person they’re saved and they know (about) Jesus. They don’t know Jesus. The worst thing is the lie they tell the preacher is not their worst lie. It is the one they keep telling themselves, their families and friends. They think they’re okay.

(This commentary will be continued in next week’s One Feather.)