SPEAKING OF FAITH: He has already equipped each one

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

When you say, “I’m little. I don’t know enough. I don’t know a lot.” With your permission, God can still use what He has already given you. Choosing to use what He has placed there inside you, He can do the big things that are really needed. Just begin entrusting and honoring His leading of you and your willingness to rightly respond to Him.

It’s amazing when you look at the Scripture concerning the feeding of the 5,000 men, their wives and their children having come out into the wilderness, to listen to the preaching of Jesus. One of the disciples came to Jesus and said, “It is getting late and these people are hungry and we have nothing here to feed them.”

“I personally believe what the disciple was really saying was, “We’re tired and we’re hungry. Send them away, so we can go find us a restaurant, Jesus.”

Jesus said, “No.” Jesus told the disciples to sit them all down in smaller groups for there’s a work to do. One of the other disciples, Peter, I believe, told Jesus, “This boy has a few fishes and a few pieces of bread. That’s all there is.”

Jesus did something truly and miraculously wonderful. The Bible tells us He lifted the meager lunch up towards Heaven and He thanked God for this “not enough meal.” Finishing, He began breaking it up, and as He did, it all began to multiply. There is still our God in Heaven and if you will lift up what you have, He knows how to stretch it to make it meet the needs of every individual that needs what you have. That means that all anyone has to do is to be humbly broken and ask Him for His help.

We’re not lifting up just fish and bread anymore. We are lifting up ourselves and saying, Lord, break me and multiply what’s inside of me. Begin to do a mighty work in me, so that what You have made me to be will satisfy and feed the masses having needs. Show them Who You really are.”

Prayers when truly offered from the heart, say to the Father, “mould me and and make me into something needed and let it show how powerful You are. I believe you can develop such a wonderful relationship with God. When you walk up to a door and knock on it, they may even open the door and say to you, “We’ve been waiting for You. We’ve been here anxiously waiting for Jesus to come by and see us today.”

Do you believe that today? I’ve heard it myself. I’ve seen it.

In the Book of Zechariah 4, verse 10, it says this for the “whosoevers” who have despised the day of small things (beginnings), they shall rejoice to see the plumb line in the hand of Zerrubabel. The seven eyes are the Eyes of the Lord, which range through the whole Earth.

What He’s saying here is, you may start in a small way, but how many of you know that if you’ll just start, God knows how to do something with you. Amen. Part of the issue is the hardest part, actually getting started.

My wife, Cassie, sometimes shudders when I get up in the morning and say, “I’ve been given a new project. She knows I don’t usually take on small projects. Amen. I don’t always have big equipment, but I do big things with the little things, I do have. Some months ago in the summer, my big lawn mower broke down and I still had fourteen more acres to mow. What did I do? I went and got a push mower and a friend there, said you can’t mow everything there with a push mower. I said, “Move out of my way, and I started mowing.”

“Why would you do that, you ask?” It’s because I so believe that I can do big things if I can just get started. Yes, what I’m going to say to you may sound big, but I believe if we can just get started, there’s going to come a moment where we come together at this House and the rejoicing breaks out because of the Glory of the Lord that will have fallen over this city.”

You ask, “what are you talking about?” I believe when we get mobilized and we get out this year, that we’re going to start seeing the Glory of God hit entire communities and households.” Why? Because we’re going to bring them the Gospel of Jesus Christ, not with just words, but in demonstration of power. I truly believe we are going to see the “Glory of God.”

Sundays aren’t so that you can just come to His House and ‘get fed up’, ‘sung up’ and ‘preached up’ and eat your way through another week. I believe God intended for us to come to His House and celebrate the victories that God can give us each and every day throughout the week. That’s why He has said, when you come in, you ought to have a testimony. You ought to say, “I watched God move!”

Not that I was broken. He sent me a bite. It’s that I’m tired of just that. Nor am I talking about having worn out a pair of shoes and He gave me new ones.

I got up this morning, went into the right community. God opened the doors. We had revival break out on the street corner. Children are being ‘slain’ in the Spirit of God’ and all folks are dreaming dreams and the Lord is moving.’ Can that happen? I don’t just believe it can. I believe it already has!