OBITUARY: David Richard Lambert

David Richard Lambert, age 62, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Mission Hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna. He is also survived by his step-sons, Anthony Sanchez of Rio Chama, N.M. and Jordan Sanchez of Los Lunas, N.M.; step-daughter, Divina Garcia and husband Santiago Garcia of Cody, Wyo.; brothers, Hugh (Nadia) Lambert, Sam Lambert, Lloyd (Susan) Lambert, and Steve (Susan) Lambert; sister, Susan Lambert; uncle, Roy Lambert; and three grandchildren also survive.

David was preceded in death by his parents Hugh N. Lambert Jr. and Anne Gilliam Lambert.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Christ Fellowship Church of Cherokee beginning at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Tim James officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hugh Lambert, Steve Lambert, Drew Rochester, Anthony Sanchez, Jordan Sanchez, and Santiago Garcia.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.