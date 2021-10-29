OBITUARY: Darrell Max Verran-Crowe

Darrell Max Verran-Crowe, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Mission Hospital.

He is the son of the late Ralph Verran and Katherine “Bo Peep” Verran. Darrell is survived by his loving girlfriend, Kimberly Leadbetter; children, Taylor Nicole Verran-Damm, Brandon Cody Verran, and Sam (Crissy) Jones all of Texas; three grandchildren, Connor Damm, Aubrey Jones, and Ember Jones; brother, Randy (Alison) Verran; and nieces, Autumn and Norah Verran. Also surviving are Darrell’s aunts, Mary Donnette Lossiah, Aubrey Ann Bigmeat, Nonnie Crowe, Georgeanne Crowe, and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was also preceded in death by his uncles, Charles Albert Crowe, John Delbert Crowe, and Donald Ellis Crowe; aunt, Glenda Crowe; and cousin, Sonny Crowe.

Darrell was a very loving and devoted father, who always put his children and grandchildren first. He loved, protected, and cherished his girlfriend, Kim. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time in the company of his family in Cherokee, a place he always longed to return home to. He met every day with a positive attitude, glowing smile and sunshine in his heart. His loss will be deeply felt by all who loved and knew him.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 1 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe Family Cemetery. Pall bearers will be among the Family. All singers welcome.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.