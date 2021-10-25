Vax for Cash Lottery Winners on Oct. 19 drawing

The following people won in the Oct. 19 Vax for Cash Lottery drawing as hosted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services.
$10,000
- Ronnie Nicholson
- Charles George
- Jessica Mead
- Felipe Guapia
- Amber Cooper
- Timothy Hull
- Nathaniel Wade
- Cassius Ross
- John Radford
- Lilah Reynolds
- Warren Snyder
- Aria Foerst
- Lottie Long
- Willie Partridge
- Clyde Lambert
- Carl McCoy Jr.
- Deeanna Jackson
- Alfred Lossiah
- Francis Hill
- William Reed Jr.
- Becky Butler
- Cody Bradley
- Joseph Wilnoty
- Agnes Reed
- Brooklyn Hooper
- Sylvia Warren
- Savannah Stiles
- Will Lambert
- Emily Welch
- Kristina Queen
- Rebecca Parker
- Calvin Grant
- Anna Wolfe
- Abragail George
- Heather McDonald
- Heather Sneed
- Brenda Price
- Cristen Goembel
- Eric Cucumber
- Candler Nations
- Ashton Cochran
- Jacob Sanders
- Abraham Badillo
- Takoda Williams
- David Remy
- Jenna Williamson
- Nicole Raby
- Monica Taylor
- Daniel Ledford
- Amy West