Vax for Cash Lottery Winners on Oct. 19 drawing

The following people won in the Oct. 19 Vax for Cash Lottery drawing as hosted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services.

$10,000

  1. Ronnie Nicholson
  2. Charles George
  3. Jessica Mead
  4. Felipe Guapia
  5. Amber Cooper
  6. Timothy Hull
  7. Nathaniel Wade
  8. Cassius Ross
  9. John Radford
  10. Lilah Reynolds
  11. Warren Snyder
  12. Aria Foerst
  13. Lottie Long
  14. Willie Partridge
  15. Clyde Lambert
  16. Carl McCoy Jr.
  17. Deeanna Jackson
  18. Alfred Lossiah
  19. Francis Hill
  20. William Reed Jr.
  21. Becky Butler
  22. Cody Bradley
  23. Joseph Wilnoty
  24. Agnes Reed
  25. Brooklyn Hooper
  26. Sylvia Warren
  27. Savannah Stiles
  28. Will Lambert
  29. Emily Welch
  30. Kristina Queen
  31. Rebecca Parker
  32. Calvin Grant
  33. Anna Wolfe
  34. Abragail George
  35. Heather McDonald
  36. Heather Sneed
  37. Brenda Price
  38. Cristen Goembel
  39. Eric Cucumber
  40. Candler Nations
  41. Ashton Cochran
  42. Jacob Sanders
  43. Abraham Badillo
  44. Takoda Williams
  45. David Remy
  46. Jenna Williamson
  47. Nicole Raby
  48. Monica Taylor
  49. Daniel Ledford
  50. Amy West