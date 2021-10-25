OBITUARY: Andrea Denise Swayney

by Oct 25, 2021OBITUARIES0 comments

 

Andrea Denise Swayney, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Mission Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Alan Dull; children, Ashleigh Meghan Stephens (Cory) and Jessica Brooke Dull (Charlie Ensley).; brother, Nick Swayney; and two grandchildren, Hayes and Lincoln Stephens. Andrea also leaves behind numerous family and friends.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Swayney and Sybil Lynette Swayney; and son, Christopher Stephen Brown.

Andrea loved traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandsons.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m, with a formal funeral service staring at 3 p.m.  Aaron Langston will be officiating. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

 