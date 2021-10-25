OBITUARY: Andrea Denise Swayney

Andrea Denise Swayney, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Mission Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Alan Dull; children, Ashleigh Meghan Stephens (Cory) and Jessica Brooke Dull (Charlie Ensley).; brother, Nick Swayney; and two grandchildren, Hayes and Lincoln Stephens. Andrea also leaves behind numerous family and friends.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Swayney and Sybil Lynette Swayney; and son, Christopher Stephen Brown.

Andrea loved traveling, reading, and spending time with her grandsons.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m, with a formal funeral service staring at 3 p.m. Aaron Langston will be officiating. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.