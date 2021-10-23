OBITUARY:  Retha Cook Orr

Retha Cook Orr, age 75, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.

She is the daughter of the late Roy Cook and Mamie Hutchins Cook. Retha leaves behind her loving husband, James Orr; children, Tammy Stephenson Orr (Teddy), Ricky Stephenson (Dawn), Pamela Stephenson Laughlin, and Travis Stephenson (Carla), all of Bryson City; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Sam Cook (Carol) of Myrtle Beach S.C., John Cook (Carol) of Whittier; sisters, Barbara Cook Holden of Charleston, S.C. and Patricia Cook of Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to her parents, Retha was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Cook, Floyd Cook, Joe Cook, Tommy Cook, and Wade Cook; and sisters, Blanche Cook Estep and Vera Cook Cogdill.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor David Watkins officiating. Pallbearers were Dawson Cook, Robert Slagle, Kobe Stephenson, Jon Stephenson, Jeff Shular, Logan Orr, and Adam Orr. Honorary Pallbearer was Ace Stephenson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.