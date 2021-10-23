OBITUARY:  Frances Queen Toineeta

Frances Queen Toineeta, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness.

She is the daughter of the late Abraham Queen and Nannie Calonaheskie. Frances is survived by her children, Donna Toineeta Lossiah, Berdie Toineeta, and Rose Toineeta Mills, all of Cherokee; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; special friends, Phyllis Cabe Toineeta, B. Ensley, and Bill Taylor.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Toineeta; brothers, Phillip Calonaheskie, Howard (Cub) Calonaheskie, Bascome Queen, and Jacob Queen; sisters, Geneva Owle and Naomi Queen.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 12 with Charles Griffen and Johnny Cox officiating. Burial was in The Church of God cemetery, and pallbearers were Kobe Toineeta, David Long Jr., Dwayne (Duck) Lossiah, Toad Arch, A.J. Allison, and Cowboy Brady.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.