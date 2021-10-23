OBITUARY: Barbara Jane Owle

Barbara Jane (Garrett) Owle, 73 of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

She was born Nov. 3, 1947 to the late Ruth Melinda Garrett and Jasper Thomas Garrett. Barbara attended Swain County High School before completing her bachelor’s of science degree in business administration and then her master’s degree in business leadership. She worked for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Harrah’s Cherokee. Family, friends, and colleagues were her love and joy!

Throughout her career she had many achievements and made many lifelong friends. Barbara was an extremely caring and considerate lady. She was professional and loved the work she did serving the people of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Barbara was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cherokee.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Joey Thomas Owle and his wife Cheryl Owle, and Brian Daniel Owle and his partner Gerardo Reyes; three granddaughters, Heather Owle, Joi Owle, and Tashina Parker; two great grandchildren, Natalie Bradley and Triston Bradley; one brother, Jasper Thomas Garrett Jr.; and her uncle, Harold Rogers who was raised with her as a brother. She also leaves behind a lot of caring relatives, friends, and colleagues.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by sister Patricia Ann Garrett Jones.

Family will receive friends, colleges, and visitors on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Her funeral will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with John Ferree officiating. The burial and graveside service will be at The Owle Family Cemetery at 149 Keener Road, Whittier, NC 28789. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.