CIPD arrests two for trafficking controlled substances

The joint efforts of the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) SWAT team, the CIPD Narcotics Division, Tribal ALE, and Tribal ALE K9 Agent Vader resulted in the arrests of two men – both with trafficking amounts of controlled substances – in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 22.

The arrests occurred in the Yellowhill Community near the intersection of Tsali Boulevard and US Highway 19.

Approximately 238 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 111 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and 19 grams of suspected Heroin were seized by officers on scene. These drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $73,600. In addition to the drugs, $2,983.00 in assorted US currency, and a firearm was seized.

Stephen Andrew Shiebler, Jr., a 53-year-old male of Hayesville, and Randall Trent Russell, a 32-year-old male of Whittier, were both charged in Swain County in connection with this incident.

At this time, both defendants have only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cherokee Chief of Police, Josh Taylor stated, “K9 Agent Vader and his handler, Tribal ALE Agent Logan Woodard, are phenomenal assets to our team on the Qualla Boundary. The commitment and courage of all law enforcement involved, goes to show that those who traffic drugs are not welcome here, day or night. We will continue working around the clock to keep our community members and visitors safe.”

– Cherokee Indian Police Dept. release