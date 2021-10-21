OBITUARY: Martine “Mondo” Bird

Martine “Mondo” Bird, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at his residence. He is the son of the late Rachel Bird.

Mondo is survived by his daughters, Ledaina Shaye French-Bird and Kymani Reed; father, Miguel Rivera; and sister, Marcy Bird. Also surviving are Stacey Rogers, Thelma Bird, and Rebecca Paz-Chalacha.

Mondo was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Leona Bird.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Cherokee Pentecostal Church beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. A funeral service will follow on Friday, Oct. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Long Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kerry Reed, M.J. Stover, Gavin Kalonaheskie, Jorge Lomas, Jaime Garcia, Star Pheasant, as well as special friends and members of the Wolfetown Stickball Team. Honorary Pallbearer is Miguel Rivera.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.