OBITUARY: Gary Randall Toineeta

Gary Randall Toineeta, 63, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. He was born Sept. 18, 1961 to the late Nick A. Toineeta and Marie Hornbuckle Harrison. He previously worked as a Security Officer and as a Police Officer for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. His family was the most important part of his life.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheyenne Nicole Toineeta, and a niece, Harlee Marie Harrison.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife and life partner of 37 years, Sheila Standingdeer; five children, Storm Toineeta, Andrea Standingdeer (Jake), Elisha Wildcat (Lok), Evan Standingdeer, and Eveie Welch; three sisters, Brenda Toineeta Pipestem (Wilson), Susan Toineeta, and Terri Harrison; seven grandchildren, Makaylah Pipestem, Madilyn Bennett, Makensey Bennett, Makailah Oocumma, Byron Locust, Arthey Locust, and Layla Locust; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He is also survived by his dog Razzle.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bear Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the French Family Cemetery located in Big Cove.