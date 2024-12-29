OBITUARY: Faye Pheasant

Faye Pheasant, 61, of the Big Cove Community, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

She is survived by husband, Jose Molina; children, Jeremiah Pheasant (Brandy), Luna, and Chino; sisters, Sharri Pheasant, Rita Pheasant (Gary), Carla Neadeau (Roger), Devona Toineeta (Sam); brothers, Phillip and David Pheasant; uncles, Calloway Ledford Sr (Martha), Driver Pheasant Jr. (Selene), George Pheasant (Sherry), Daniel Pheasant (Amy); aunts, Rosie Sneed (Skipper), Lula Ledford, Christine Walkingstick, Rick Ledford, Anita Pannell (Rick), Ollie Pheasant; best friend Cindy Arch-Reed; grandchildren, Jeremiah Pheasant Jr., Joshua Pheasant, Nestoria Pheasant; two great grandchildren, Karma and Xavier Pheasant; nieces and nephews, James Pheasant, Cory Pheasant (Samantha), Cade Huskey, Nataya Huskey, ImaDeanne Sequoyah, Mary Ledford, Dana Pheasant, Jayda Pheasant, Philicia Pheasant, Cody Driver (Kristen), Rolanda Driver, Kelsey Driver, Cassandra Driver (CJ), Derek Driver, Ashley Teesateskie (John), Kira Teesateskie (Richard), Hayden Neadeau (Carmen), Tyce Neadeau, Tasia Neadeau, Ahki Neadeau, Connor Pheasant, Kayla Pheasant; and an abundance of great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck Pheasant; mother, Arlene Watty; father, Charles Pheasant; grandmothers, Lillian Ledford and Nettie Pheasant; grandfathers, Mason Ledford and Driver Pheasant; uncles, David Ledford, Jesse Pheasant, Perry Pheasant, Jimmy Pheasant, Scott Pheasant; aunts, Velma Lossiah and Lisa Queen; and granddaughter, Dalilah Pheasant.

She worked at the Big Cove Head Start, Cherokee Youth Center, and the Welcome Center.

She liked to spend time with her husband, children, family and her best friend Cindy, volleyball, working, painting, and drawing.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Straight Fork Baptist Church with burial in the Pheasant Family Cemetery. Rex Sellers and Harley Maney will officiate the services.

Faye will be taken back to Straight Fork Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Monday to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers are Calloway Ledford Jr, Allen Ledford, Mark Ledford, Frank Driver, Melvin Ledford, Doug Pheasant, and Kirk Lossiah.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jeremiah Pheasant Jr, and Joshua Pheasant.