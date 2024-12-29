Call for vendors for Greening Up the Mountains Festival

Artisans, crafters, and food and beverage vendors are invited to submit their application for the Greening Up the Mountains Festival to be held in Sylva, N.C. on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival, sponsored by the Town of Sylva, will once again take place in historical downtown Sylva. This year’s festival seeks artisans and crafters selling their own handmade products. Arts, crafts, and food vendors from the expanded Appalachian area are encouraged to apply.

Visit the festival’s website: https://www.mainstreetsylva.org/greening-up-the-mountains/. to review the 2025 Vendor Policies and download your application.

Applications will be accepted through March 15 although vendor capacity has been reached in mid-February each of the past two years. Info: Email the event coordinator at greeningupthemountains@townofsylva.org.