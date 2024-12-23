Cherokee Nation withdraws from Tri-Council

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

One of the three legs of the tripod that is Tri-Council has decided to withdraw from participation. The Legislative Branch of the Cherokee Nation (Okla.) passed Res. No. 24-114 on Monday, Dec. 16 withdrawing their tribe from the Tri-Council which is an annual meeting of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (N.C.), the Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (Okla.).

Res. No. 24-114 states in part, “Cherokee Nation has participated in Tri-Council, which was formed on the basis that it ‘united the Legislative Branches of government of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), the Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB) in Oklahoma’…”

It continues, “In practice, Tri-Council does not achieve its legislative objectives but instead serves as a forum for the UKB to attack the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation and to falsely claim rights under Cherokee treaties, including but not limited to jurisdictional rights within the Cheroke Nation Reservation.”

The legislation went on to state, “…it is in the (Cherokee) Nation’s best interest to pursue collaboration with EBCI and/or UKB in forums and by means that are not divisive and which do not provide UKB with a platform for its attacks on Cherokee Nation tribal sovereignty.”

In a statement to the One Feather, EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians remains committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band. Collaboration and mutual respect have always guided our approach, and we will continue to seek opportunities to work together to create lasting progress for the communities we serve.”

The Cherokee Phoenix reported that Cherokee Nation Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh said, “It’s difficult to sit there meeting after meeting and get into it. Back when we were in North Carolina…we knew they were going to attack our treaty rights, and they did. Every single time, we have to defend ourselves. Tri-Council’s not for that. Tri-Council is a place where we find common ground, where we work together for the betterment of the three of us.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Cherokee Nation Ugvwiyuhi Chuck Hoskin Jr. said, “My sense is the Council feels the same way I do, which is that when there are opportunities in the future to work with either or both of the Cherokee bands on matters of shared interests, we can still do so. But now we can end what has become an annual forum for UKB to spin its phony grievances in a forum subsidized by the other two tribes.”

In a statement posted on the UKB Facebook page, UKB Assistant Chief and Chief-Elect Jeff Wacoche stated, “It’s unfortunate that the Council of the Cherokee Nation has decided to withdraw from our Tri-Council. In their explanation, they made it clear that they refuse to discuss the difficult issues we face between our tribes. As elected leaders of our respective tribes, we have been entrusted with defending the best interests of the Cherokee people, whether they are citizens of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma or members of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees or Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. It’s sad to see that they refuse to cooperate with us for the best interest of the Cherokee people, instead choosing to sign cooperative agreements with non-native entities and relinquish sovereign rights as a federally recognized tribe. Few people remain who know how or why this feud began, but I know where it can end: with us acting like true leaders, sitting down together, and working for the best interest of the Cherokee people moving forward. That’s true Cherokee sovereignty.”

One major issue between the Cherokee Nation and the UKB is jurisdiction within the 14-county reservation area for the Cherokee Nation in eastern Oklahoma.

The One Feather received a statement from the UKB recently discussing the jurisdiction issues. “It is shameful CNO (Cherokee Nation) is exploiting local governments who would ordinarily want no part of the CNO’s termination tactics, and who would ordinarily welcome the assistance of the United Keetoowah Band in enforcing law and order. Alas, the heavy hand of the CNO often has its own way of persuading others to fall in line. This latest attack by the CNO is another desperate and shameful attempt to manufacture confusion and concern…”

It continues, “There is no evidence to prove the outlandish claim that the UKB Lighthorse lacks jurisdiction other than what the CNO is saying themselves. Further, the UKB has 76 acres of land in trust with the United States over which it unambiguously exercises jurisdiction. UKB officers are CLEET-certified, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs has issued law enforcement commissions to UKB Lighthorse to enforce federal and tribal law…we all care about public safety and justice being served. It is sad that CNO’s intent is to dismantle additional law enforcement and other resources that would aide in public safety and justice.”

The One Feather sought comment from the EBCI Dinilawigi public affairs office but has not received a reply by press time.