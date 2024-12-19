Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians celebrates grand opening of Caesars Virginia

Submitted by Office of the Principal Chief

DANVILLE, Va. — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) joined Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to celebrate the grand opening of the highly anticipated Caesars Virginia casino & resort. Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, alongside members of his Executive team and Dinilawigi (Tribal Council), attended the event, marking a significant milestone in EBCI’s ongoing partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The grand opening was a celebration and community engagement, beginning with a parade of race cars and supercars from Virginia International Raceway, Kaizen Autosport, and Foreign Cars Italia. NBA legend Dennis Rodman served as the parade’s master of ceremonies, later placing the first ceremonial bet at the new Caesars Sportsbook. The celebration continued with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg and COO Anthony Carano, after which guests were welcomed into the 587,000-square-foot luxury resort. The facility boasts 90,000 square feet of gaming space, a 320-room hotel, and a wide range of dining and entertainment options.

Addressing the crowd during the ceremony, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks spoke about the significance of the occasion, “It’s a proud day to stand here with you all as we open the doors to Caesars Virginia. This project has been a long time in the making, and seeing it come to life today is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished through hard work, trust, and partnership.”

The scope and scale of the Caesars Virginia project reflect a shared vision of community investment and opportunity. The resort features nearly 1,500 slot machines, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room, and the Caesars Sportsbook. In addition to its gaming offerings, the property includes 50,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, a full-service spa, and premier culinary experiences, including Ramsay’s Kitchen by world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks emphasized that the grand opening was an opportunity for both Danville, the surrounding communities, and the EBCI, stating, “From day one, we have focused on creating something that truly benefits the people. I can say with confidence that we’ve done just that.”

He continued, “Our Tribe understands the value of economic growth that benefits everyone. We’ve seen firsthand what happens when you invest in people and create opportunities that last. This resort represents our commitment to the future of this region and to continuing the values that define us as a people.”

With Caesars Virginia now open to the public, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ vision of community growth and shared prosperity has taken another significant step forward. The Tribe’s commitment to long-term, sustainable economic development remains at the heart of its partnership with Caesars Entertainment.