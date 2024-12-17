OBITUARY: Francisco Esparza Jr.

Francisco Esparza Jr., age 50, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Mission Hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by his children, Charles Esparza, Hannah Esparza, and Zoey Esparza, all of the home; two grandchildren; father, Francisco Esparza Sr.; brother, Ruben Esparza; sisters, Sylvia Esparza, Diana Rosalez, Christina Esparza, and Esmeralda Esparza; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Charles Welch (Angie); special aunt, Linda Maya (Cowboy); and companion, Jennifer Kahley.

Francisco is preceded by his mother, Ramona Esparza; brother, Roy Esparza; and sister, Norma Ramirez.

Francisco was loved by many. He was a loving father, grandfather, and companion. He loved cooking and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.