National Park Service to begin major rehabilitation of Laurel Falls Trail in January

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The National Park Service (NPS) will begin a major rehabilitation on Laurel Falls Trail, one of the most popular trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The trail will close for 18 months starting Jan. 6, 2025, as crews make improvements to the trail and parking areas.

Through this rehabilitation, the NPS will enhance safety and the hiking experience for the more than 300,000 visitors who hike Laurel Falls every year. The park will construct new viewing platforms at the falls to improve visitor flow and reduce hazards associated with the slippery and steep area surrounding the falls. The park will also repave and widen the asphalt trail. The existing asphalt surface of the trail, first paved in 1963, is rough, uneven and includes sections with cracked and missing pavement, requiring frequent repairs. In addition, the park will install new signs and educational panels to provide guidance on wayfinding, bear safety and Leave No Trace principles.

The project will also provide critical upgrades to the trailhead parking area. These include the addition of roughly 50 parking spaces and the construction of a designated pathway with a guardrail to safely connect pedestrians to the trailhead. Improvements to the parking area are funded by recreation fee revenue from campgrounds and parking tag fees.

“Laurel Falls Trail is a beloved feature of Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Acting Superintendent Boone Vandzura. “The rehabilitation will provide for greater safety and an enhanced visitor experience; we look forward to enjoying the trail together once work is complete.”

During the closure of Laurel Falls Trail, access to Laurel Falls will be closed from both Little River Road and the junction of Little Greenbrier Trail and Cove Mountain Trail. Furthermore, Sugarland Mountain Trail and its parking lot will also be closed, with no drop-offs or use permitted.

During this construction, park staff encourage visitors to explore the park’s extensive network of over 800 miles of trails and recommend alternative hikes offering similar experiences to Laurel Falls . Consider these alternatives:

The NPS completed the Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan Environmental Assessment in October 2023. The NPS will share updates and project progress through future news releases and social media posts. Current trail and road information can be found on the park’s website .