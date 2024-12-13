Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Hicks serving on Governor-Elect Josh Stein’s Transition Team

CHEROKEE, N.C. – As Governor-Elect Josh Stein prepares to assume office, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) continues his role as a member of Stein’s transition team. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ appointment reflects the positive and ongoing relationship between the EBCI and North Carolina’s incoming administration.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ presence on the transition team highlights the importance of Tribal voices in shaping policies that impact both Native and non-Native communities across the state. His extensive experience in governance, economic development, and Tribal sovereignty positions him as a key advocate for issues affecting not only the EBCI but all of Indian Country.

“Our working relationship with Governor-Elect Stein has been positive and productive,” said Ugvwiyuhi Hicks. “Serving on this transition team allows us to ensure that the unique needs and priorities of the Tribal community are represented as decisions are made that impact all North Carolinians. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to equity, progress, and collaborative leadership.”