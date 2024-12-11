Wilnoty receives two counts of felony death by vehicle, murder charges dismissed

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The trial in Jackson Co. Courthouse for second-degree murder in the deaths of Jessica and Ah-Yo-Ka Calhoun began on Dec. 3. The trial ended in just a few days with a plea agreement from defendant Jacob Wilnoty resulting in the dismissal of two second-degree murder charges.

Wilnoty was convicted of two counts of aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, carrying consecutive sentencing of 82-110 months for each count, as well as three counts of aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, carrying a sentence of 29-47 months. Wilnoty’s sentencing includes time served.

Jessica “Jet” Calhoun, 29, and her daughter, Ah-Yo-Ka “Yoki Bear” Calhoun, 5, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), were tragically killed in a car wreck on Jan. 9, 2021. Jessica was pronounced dead on scene, and Ah-Yo-Ka was pronounced dead while in EMS transport to Cherokee Indian Hospital. Jessica’s other three children, Elvis, Ataliana, and Jallen, were also in the vehicle and sustained injuries.

Jessica and Ah-Yo-Ka Calhoun are both listed on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) list produced by the Qualla Boundary MMIW organization of Cherokee.

Wilnoty was alleged to have purposefully wrecked the vehicle into a tree near the intersection of Olivet Church Road and Old Mission Road in Whittier. He was arrested and held in Jackson Co. Detention Center pending trial.

Wilnoty’s defense attorney, Frank Lay, took to his business Facebook account, “Frank Lay Law Firm, Aggressive Criminal Defense,” to announce the dismissal of the murder charges. Several community members commented on the post in reproach.

This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Fund for Indigenous Journalists: Reporting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit and Transgender People (MMIWG2T).