OBITUARY: Terri Jo Beck

Terri Jo Beck, 57, of Cherokee, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Terri was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C. and the daughter of the late Guy George Jr. and Bernadine George (Hicks). She enjoyed trips to the casino and Sunday dinners with her family. Sitting on her porch, drinking her morning coffee, Terri loved riding through the parkway and looking at the scenery. She also enjoyed working on pottery, keeping traditions alive whenever she could. In addition to her parents, Terri was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Beck.

Terri is survived by her two daughters, Camille Davis and Amber Beck of Cherokee, N.C.; her sister, Denise George of Cherokee, NC; six grandchildren, Kaydence Davis, Xavion Davis, Benjamin Davis, Aaliyah (Ali) Davis, Alex Taylor, and Averie Taylor; uncles, Arthur Lee Hicks of Cherokee, N.C., and Steven Hicks of Gastonia, N.C.; her nephew, Dewayne G. Hicks; and special friend, Karla Winstead, of Cherokee, NC, along with many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Harley Maney officiating. Burial will follow in the Hicks Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family members.