OBITUARY: Russell Tooni Jr.

Russell Tooni Jr., 73, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Cherokee, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Russell was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C. He was the son of the late Russell and Geneva Cucumber Tooni. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Hookie Walkingstick. Russell was a Veteran of the US Marines and retired as a brick mason.

Russell is survived by his son Cecil (Junebug) Walkingstick of Cherokee, N.C., and daughter Crystal Davis, also of Cherokee. He is also survived by his brother, Norman Tooni; sister, Ruth Lossiah (Jack), all of Cherokee; his nephew, Steven Armachain, also of Cherokee; his niece, Jessica Tooni, also of Cherokee; and he is also survived by his special friend, Graicia Walkingstick, also of Cherokee.

Friends and family will be received at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Straight Fork Baptist Church, Big Cove Road, Cherokee, NC 28719.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Straight Fork Baptist Church in Cherokee, N.C. Burial will follow at Tooni Family Cemetery in Cherokee, NC.

Pallbearers are Xavier Armachain, Malakai Tooni, Jayden Tooni, James Martinez, Cecil Walkingstick Jr. (Peanut), and Butch Hill.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.