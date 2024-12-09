OBITUARY: Ethelyn “Sis” Roberts

Ethelyn “Sis” Roberts, a cherished member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the age of 104. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Ethelyn’s life was marked by a deep love for people, countless stories, and adventures. Whether surrounded by family, friends, or strangers, she had a remarkable ability to connect with others. Her heart was as big as the stories she loved to share, and her adventures in life were as varied and vibrant as the tales she told.

Ethelyn was born in Cherokee, N.C., and grew up alongside her seven brothers and three sisters. In the 1930s, she moved to Pennsylvania, where she worked in a factory in Trenton, contributing to the production of bomber planes during World War II. Driven by a deep sense of duty to support her brothers who were serving in the military, Ethelyn worked tirelessly. After her time at General Motors, she met and married her husband Thomas J Roberts. Together, they had three children, and Ethelyn chose to leave her job to focus on raising her family. Later in life, she re-entered the workforce, continuing her career and dedication until her retirement.

As her children grew and started families of their own, Ethelyn devoted herself to her loved ones, later caring for her grandchildren with great affection. When her grandchildren were older, she embraced the joy of traveling and creating memories with friends and family. In 2010, she returned to Cherokee, where she treasured the friendships she made at Tsali Manor. In 2023, she moved back to Pennsylvania to be closer to her beloved great-grandchildren, whom she adored and passed on her love of storytelling.

Ethelyn leaves behind a legacy of kindness, joy, generosity and a love for life’s adventures that will continue to inspire those who were lucky enough to meet her. Ethelyn is predeceased in death by her loving husband of 50 yrs Thomas J Roberts; her parents, Samuel and Callie Owle; eight of her siblings, Dora, Sam Jr., John, Alfred, Benjamin, Charles, and Joseph Owle; a son-in-law, Robert Ellingsworth; and two grandsons, David and Jeffery Ellingsworth.

She is survived by her siblings, Betty Jane Crawford (Calif.) and Irvin Owle (N.C.); her three children, Fay Ellingsworth, Thomas Roberts (Debra), and William Roberts (Linda); five grandchildren, Diana Ellingsworth, Shaun and Caitlyn Roberts, Matthew and Jennifer Roberts; numerous great- grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and the many who became family over the years.

A private memorial gathering for the family will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pennsylvania 19056. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Following the service in Pennsylvania another memorial gathering will take place in Cherokee, NC. Details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Ethelyn can be made to the Cherokee Boys Club, NC. at cherokeeboysclub.com