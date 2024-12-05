EBCI selects its 2025 Remember the Removal ride candidates

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has selected six tribal members to join riders from the Cherokee Nation in June 2025 on the annual Remember the Removal Ride (RTR). The ride will retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears.

The EBCI riders selected as candidates are Freida Saylor, Nathaniel Cummings-Lambert, Tyra Maney, TW Saunooke, Jamy Queen, and Daryl Martin.

Freida Saylor, of Tsisqwohi (Birdtown), commented, “I’ve always loved to learn more about history, and our history, and our ancestor’s history. I’ve always loved to challenge myself to go one step further. So, I signed up for the ride because I feel like it will give me opportunities to do all those things and also be a great role model for my kids and be able to give them a little bit more history that I didn’t learn when I was a kid, so I want to be a better historian for them.”

She added, “I really love connection. It never ceases to amaze me how connection kind of just brings everyone together. So, I’ve kind of got this good anticipation that there’s going to be some great connections made – people from here, people from Oklahoma. So, I’m really hoping to just be surprised about those connections and how our collaborative or collective experiences kind of strengthen the experience of what our ancestors went through.”

Nathaniel Cummings-Lambert, originally of Tsisqwohi and currently living in Sylva, said he has wanted to participate in the Ride for a decade. “I’m a pretty avid cyclist so when I first heard about it I was like, ‘this is an awesome opportunity, but I don’t live here’…I’m really excited to meet more members of the community and connect more with the deeper history and connect with other folks.”

He is looking forward to learning more about history and himself. “For the ride itself, I’m excited to visit dozens of sites that I’ve never had the opportunity to go to, probably don’t know anything about and a little anxious about it as well, I guess. It’s a lot to take on, but I’m excited, also, to connect with Cherokee Nation folks. I’ve never been to Oklahoma, so I’m excited to meet the broader Cherokee community.”

Tyra Maney, of Elawodi (Yellowhill), said, “I feel like there’s a lot of other aspects that I put into being a community member and this was another way to push myself and be involved in a different part of our community. Learning about the Trail of Tears while working at the Museum of the Cherokee People was very interesting. And, finding out about your lineage and trying to retrace those steps and get an understanding of what our ancestors went through is something that has always meant a lot to me.

I think finding out more about who I am and what I’m capable of and kind of going through something that I haven’t done before, especially with working with a team, doing a physical activity while working with a team is something that I haven’t done since I was younger. So, now, as an adult, and with a different perspective I’m interested to see how I can apply myself as a teammate and how my teammates can help me and push me to where I need to go.”

TW Saunooke, of Elawodi, said the cultural aspects of the Ride are what intrigued him to sign up. “Throughout its part of history, I’ve just been very intrigued. I’ve wanted to be a part of it for not only the cultural piece, but really for the historical significance that it holds. Just to be able to retrace those steps of our ancestors to where they had to go through it, there was no choice.

Being able to stand there and be a part of this ride and just being able to move forward and to reanimate those steps, reanimate those footsteps that they have taken across this country just to say that you’re not forgotten. To keep them vibrant and to keep sharing knowledge of our culture, of the Cherokee people, and just to be able to sit here and go to those sacred spots…to say ‘you’re gone but not forgotten’.”

Saunooke, a former Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representative for Elawodi, also said, “We are one people. We’re three separated tribes, currently, but we are one people. Today, we may have different political views, but we’re still kin. We are still one people. We’re divided by geography, but we’re united by heart. So, for me to be able to have the opportunity to join in and have a, hopefully, lifelong bond and relationship with some more Cherokee Nation citizens, I look forward to it.”

Jamy Queen, of Wayohi (Wolftown), said he has been wanting to do the Ride for years. “This year I wanted to do it for myself, just to challenge myself. I wanted to be a part of the community of the other riders that have been selected. So, I’ve heard a lot about the genealogy and stuff like that, and just the challenge itself to bike out there…it’s been a goal of mine to do it for a few years now.”

Like the others, he is looking forward to visiting historical Cherokee sites along the way. “I want the experience, to see what it was like to travel that way. I know we’re doing it on a bike, but I understand that it’s pretty significant for me. I don’t know if any of my family walked out that way. I’m sure they did, but just to experience that is a goal.

I followed (on social media) somebody last year that was on the ride and all the stuff they got to see, all the historical sites, just piqued my interest too.”

Daryl Martin, originally from Tsisqwohi and currently living in Kolanvyi (Big Cove), spoke of the reasons he signed up for the Ride, “Deepening my understanding of the Trail of Tears and honoring Drowning Bear’s legacy by physically retracing the steps of my ancestors. Experiencing firsthand the resilience and culture of the Cherokee people, reinforcing my ties to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Building relationships with fellow riders who share similar cultural backgrounds and fostering a sense of unity and purpose. Gaining knowledge to pass on the story of my ancestors to others, ensuring the legacy remains alive for future generations. Pushing my physical and mental limits during the ride, gaining strength and confidence in my abilities. Using the journey as a chance to reflect on personal and historical struggles, finding a sense of peace and resolution. Gaining motivation to further advocate for Indigenous rights and cultural preservation in your future legal career. Tapping into the spiritual significance of the journey, using the ride as a way to align with my purpose and identity.”