Qualla Boundary Special Olympics team members place at Fall Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Members of the Qualla Boundary Special Olympics team placed at the 2024 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Fall Tournament held recently in Charlotte, N.C.

The following athletes from the Qualla Boundary team placed in the Bocce Singles competition: Destyni Johnson, silver medal; Dennis Jumper, silver medal; Gabby Milholen, fourth place ribbon; Dustin Pheasant, silver medal; Joshua Pruett-Moore, fourth place ribbon; Emily Roberson, fourth place ribbon; Sevier Smith-Crowe, fourth place ribbon; and Tsali Welch, silver medal.

Keith L. Fishburne, SONC president and chief executive officer, related that nearly 1,300 athletes competed in the event. To ensure fair competition, athletes were placed in competition divisions based on age, gender, and ability level. Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each division, followed by fourth through eighth-place ribbons.

Athletes who competed in the 2024 SONC Fall Tournament represented the following counties/agencies: Alamance, Alleghany, Avery, Beaufort/Hyde, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Carteret, Clay, Catawba, Cleveland, Craven, Cumberland, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford/Greensboro, Guilford/High Point, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lake Norman, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Mecklenburg, Moore, Murdoch Center, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pitt, Qualla Boundary, Rowan, Stanly, Surry, Union, Wake, Watauga, Wayne, and Wilkes.