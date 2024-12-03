OBITUARY: Roberta Ernestine (George) Long

Roberta Ernestine (George) Long, better known as “Rosie”, went to her heavenly home after an extended illness on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray George; parents, Ernest J. Hornbuckle and Laura Belle Long; siblings, Robert “Squint” Long, Glenn Long, Marilyn “Sis” Crowe, Danita “Neetsie” Chiltoskie, and Naomi Ruth Hornbuckle.

Rosie is survived by her children, Devan (Dorine) George and Billy Jo (Johnny) Miller; grandchildren, Joshua (Candace), Devy (Xavier), Dillon (Mindy), Xavier (Cass), John Jr. (Sarah), Christopher (Erin), Emelia and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Carter Zhavius Anona, Josephina, Nyla. Siblings, Butch (Carol) Long, Sherri Hornbuckle (Bob Owle), Glenda Beanie Crowe, Cynthia Saturday, Paul (Mary) Hornbuckle, David (Juanita) Hornbuckle, and Charlie Hornbuckle; aunts, Helen McCoy and Lillie Mae Smith; several nieces and nephews; special acquaintance, Ray Stamper; and special neighbors, Issac, Rachel, Ismelda, and Mario Solorzano.

Rosie was a kind and caring person – always cracking jokes and making people laugh. She loved watching TV shows and she loved her dog, Cooper. Roberta will be missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Rock Springs Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Rosie will remain at the church until the hour of service on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. with Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Billy Ray George Cemetery with Don Smiley performing a graveside service and prayer. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons, Joshua, Xavier, Dillon, X, John Jr., and Christopher.

All singers are welcome.