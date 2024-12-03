OBITUARY: Curtis Ray Ward

Curtis Ray Ward, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

He is the son of Mary Jane Ward and the late Jack Perry Ward.

In addition to his father, Curtis is preceded by brothers, Michael Ward, Timothy Ward and Ricky Ward; sister, Angalina Anderson; and grandmother, Rosie Owle.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 in the Ward Family Cemetery at 1 p.m., with John Willis officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.