OBITUARY: Clarence Steven Arch

Clarence Steven Arch, 63, of the Big Cove Community, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

He enjoyed watching UNC Tarheels basketball and Carolina Panthers football and kept up with the Lady Braves basketball team. He was also very proud of his niece, Creedon Arch, who played on the 2024 state championship team.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Wayne and Lorene Watty Arch; his maternal grandparents, Steve and Rachel Tooni Watty; his paternal grandparents, Noah and Lucinda Arch; three brothers; and a nephew, Keifer Juanye Reed.

He is survived by his sister, Rachel L. “Cindy” Arch-Reed; three brothers, McKinley Watty, Noah Arch, and Joseph Arch; six nieces; two nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins and their families.

Service and funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.