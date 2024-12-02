OBITUARY: Glenda Dale Owle Welch

Glenda Dale Owle Welch, 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Mission Hospital. Glenda was born June 9, 1948, to the late Lloyd and Stella Bradley Webb. Glenda enjoyed being around family, cooking, and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Francis Terry Welch of 49 years; sisters, Elsie Huskey, Elthal Adams, Pauline Parker, Betty McCoy; brother, Kenneth Bradley of Chicago; and granddaughter, Anna Welch Saunooke.

She is survived by sisters, Brenda Smith of Cherokee, Virgie Smith (Charlie) and brother Rick Webb (Carrie) of Bryson City; five daughters, Sandy Wahnetah, Kandy Welch, Tina Saunooke, Terri Griffin, and Hope Garcia (Fernando); special daughter, Dana Nelson; 14 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

A funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Acquoni Baptist Church with the Rev. Scotty Chekelelee officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the church.