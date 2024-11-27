Great Smoky Mountains National Park to rehabilitate Cosby Entrance Road

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – On Monday, Dec. 9, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin a rehabilitation of the 2.3-mile-long Cosby Entrance Road from TN State Route 32 to the gate of Cosby Campground.

This rehabilitation will include:

Milling and paving of the road and the picnic area and trailhead parking lots.

Addition of two new handicap accessible parking spaces.

Ditch and shoulder improvements.

New road signs

Replacement of the Rock Creek culvert.

While crews are working, the Cosby Entrance Road will be closed to the public. Following the full closure, there may be single-lane closures as necessary. The project is projected to be completed in Spring 2025.

The Cosby Campground is currently closed for the season and is scheduled to reopen on April 18, 2025.

The work is funded by the Federal Lands Transportation Program.

Please refer to the park’s Current Conditions webpage for the latest information on road conditions throughout the park.