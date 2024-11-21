SPEAKING OF FAITH: Thankful that He thinks of us

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed. D.

(author of “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Scripture Reference: Psalm 139

I am inspired and awestruck when I try to imagine the grandeur of our God. When I am down or lonely, depressed, or confused, I think about how God is there to lean on anytime, all the time. God is good, and these verses are meant to remind us.

Psalm 139 is a great place to put God’s love in perspective. Verses 13-16 are often used to prove from God’s Word that life begins at conception and that God controls our making in the womb.

“For thou didst form my inward parts: Thou didst cover me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks unto thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: Wonderful are thy works; And that my soul knoweth right well. My frame was not hidden from thee, When I was made in secret, And curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see mine unformed substance; And in thy book, they were all written, Even the days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was none of them.”

It is unconscionable to me that anyone could think an unborn person is not a child of God and should be treated with the same respect as any person. Only an unbeliever, in my opinion, could think otherwise.

But the chapter contains much more about His love, concern, and thoughts about us. So, if you have gone this far without reading the entire Psalm 139, stop now and go back and read it entirely.

My intent is not to repeat everything Psalm 139 says but to highlight those parts that might seem fantastic or deeper than how we think about the workings of God. The conclusion is obvious to me. We haven’t got a clue about the height and depth of God’s mind or abilities. These are things people forget when we consider how great is our God.

The Psalm begins with how God knows us (ALL of us) and our every move, regardless of how small or insignificant. He also knows our thoughts and what we are thinking. He knows where you are going when you will rest, and all your ways of doing things. It goes on to relate how there is nowhere you can go where God is not there with you, beside you, in front and behind you. He is within you.

It says He knows you better than you know yourself. He has known you since before you were born. He made you. He put you together. He gave you all the talent you need. He protects and surrounds you. He thinks about you more often than there are pebbles of sand. He is with you, always everywhere. You can’t even hide. He loves you more than you love yourself.

Yes, He made you. He knew you from the beginning of this life and before you were given life. He sees your entire life string, and you haven’t even finished yet. He knows when you don’t even know what you will do next or what you will do when you get there. He knows.

He gave you your soul before He gave you life. He will deal with you as long as you are alive and after you die. God is with us.

What should our response be? They are in verses 19-22. In a nutshell, we need to know what side we are on and live like it. Identify our enemies and shed the wickedness in our lives.

“Surely thou wilt slay the wicked, O God: Depart from me therefore, ye bloodthirsty men. For they speak against thee wickedly, And thine enemies take thy name in vain. Do not I hate them, O Jehovah, that hate thee? And am not I grieved with those that rise up against thee? I hate them with perfect hatred: They are become mine enemies.”

Finally, concede what you can’t ignore. Embrace the sovereignty of God and request His way to overcome your life to live righteously.

“Search me, O God, and know my heart: Try me, and know my thoughts; And see if there be any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting.”

If you want to put some icing on this cake, now read Psalm 39.

I pray, Father God in Heaven and on earth, my prayer matches verses 23-24. I need You every hour, Lord. Let me lean on you for everything in my life. My life is Yours. You have given me everything to nurture and mold me; everything I am is what You have made me be. Thank You, Lord, for being my God and making Yourself known to me through Your Word. Amen.