Tropical Storm Helene hits Qualla Boundary

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Tropical Storm Helene hit western North Carolina hard bringing large amounts of rain which caused flooding throughout the region on Friday, Sept. 27. The Qualla Boundary (Cherokee, N.C.) was among the areas affected and saw flooding in various places including the Oconaluftee Island Park in downtown Cherokee which was completely underwater by mid-morning on Friday.

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks issued a State of Emergency for the EBCI on Thursday, Sept. 26 prior to the storm hitting the Qualla Boundary. The declaration stated in part, “This storm presents a serious risk to life, property, and the environment. Effective immediately, our Emergency Operations Plan is activated, and all necessary resources are being mobilized to protect the community.”

Various roads on the Qualla Boundary were closed on Friday due to the flooding including Big Cove Road which left no way in nor out of Kolanvyi (Big Cove) until it reopened the following day.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government on Friday, Sept. 27 for the tribal trust lands of the EBCI and 39 counties in the state – including all of western North Carolina.

“Helene brought pain and destruction to our state, and we’re working to get help to people quickly,” Gov. Cooper said in a statement on Friday. “As waters recede and winds die down, families and communities will need assistance to clean up and recover, and this request can help speed up the process.”

Numerous schools, programs, and organizations in the area closed due to the storm damage. The EBCI tribal government was closed on Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27. It re-opened on Schedule B on Monday and Tuesday.

Cherokee Central Schools closed Thursday through Tuesday. Consie Girty, CCS superintendent, said in a statement on Sept. 29, “Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our staff members and families who need to travel from surrounding counties in mind, we have made the decision to close Cherokee Central Schools on both Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1.”

Western Carolina University suspended classes for the entire week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 4. In a statement, university officials noted, “Due to widespread internet and cellular outages, as well as regional road closures, Western Carolina University is suspending classes through Friday, Oct. 4 for Cullowhee, Biltmore Park, and distance learning. For their safety, we advise students not to leave the area due to major interstate closures in multiple areas.”

On Friday, the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority closed “the Cherokee Indian Hospital, Analenisgi, and all outlying clinics non-essential services” due to the storm.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks put out a statement on Sunday, Sept. 29 stating that the 112th Cherokee Indian Fair would go on as planned on Oct. 1-5. He said, “The Fair will also serve as a hub for helping those affected by the storm. We will be collecting food and water donations at the entrance, which will be distributed to the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Helene. This is what Gadugi is all about – lifting each other up and working together in times of need.”

He added, “We understand there may be concerns, but this Fair provides a much-needed opportunity for reconnection and community strength. We can honor our traditions while supporting those who need it most. We look forward to seeing you if it is safe for you to attend, and we will continue to focus on helping our friends and neighbors recover from this storm.”

The One Feather requested a damage report for the tribe but has not received that information as of press time.