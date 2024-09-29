OBITUARY: Justin Moses Ammons

Justin Moses Ammons, age 39, a lifelong resident of the Wolftown Community, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, after an extended illness.

He is the son of Moses Bigmeat (Rita) and the late Louise Ethel Ammons. Also surviving are his brothers, Edward Moses Fields of Proctor, Okla., Earl Ammons and Tsali Ryan Ammons, both of Cherokee, N.C., and Johnny Lee Mouse of Tahlequah, Okla.; sister, Leanna Tiger of Colcord, Okla.; aunt, Hazel Ammons; uncles, Willard Ammons, James Toineeta, and Jacob Bigmeat; nieces and nephews, Boz Ammons, Riley Postoak, Courtney Tiger, and Stella Tiger.

In addition to his mother, Justin is preceded by sister, Luanna Siler.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Toineeta Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.